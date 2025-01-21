PLYMOUTH Argyle have today confirmed their ticket information for their much-anticipated Emirates FA Cup fourth round clash with Liverpool.
After defeating Brentford in the third round earlier this month, the Pilgrims will now play host to Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders at Home Park on Sunday, February 9 (3pm).
In a statement from the Championship club, it read: ‘To ensure that all season-ticket holders and Evergreen members have an opportunity to buy a seat for themselves, we have placed the following restrictions on sales’
- One ticket only per season-ticket holder or Evergreen member.
- Season-ticket holders and Evergreen members can only buy the ticket concession to their age.
- Evergreen members will be prioritised based on the number of loyalty points they have. This has been done to manage the demand for tickets.
- Upgrades or downgrades on tickets will NOT be available at any stage.
- All sale periods are subject to availability, and we will provide updates via our website and social media channels. It is unlikely that this match will reach the general sale phase.
Ticket sales periods are as follows:
Priority 1: Season-ticket holders - from 10am on Thursday, January 23, to 5pm on Monday, January 27
- Season-ticket holders can claim their reserved seat within this phase.
- One ticket per season-ticket holder.
- After this, any seats not bought will be released for sale.
- If a season-ticket holder does not buy their seat within this phase, they will still be able to buy a seat within the next sale phases, subject to availability.
Priority 2: Evergreen Level 2 members with 500+ loyalty points – from 10am on Tuesday, January 28
- Available to season-ticket holders and members who have not already bought a ticket.
- One ticket per member.
Priority 3: Evergreen Level 2 members with 300+ loyalty points – from 10am on Wednesday, January 29
- Available to season-ticket holders and members who have not already bought a ticket.
- One ticket per member.
Priority 4: Evergreen Level 2 members with 100+ loyalty points – from 10am on Thursday, January 30
- Available to season-ticket holders and members who have not already bought a ticket.
- One ticket per member.
Priority 5: Evergreen Level 3 members with 500+ loyalty points – from 10am on Friday, January 31
- Available to season-ticket holders and members who have not already bought a ticket.
- One ticket per member.
Priority 6: Evergreen Level 3 members with 300+ loyalty points – from 10am on Monday, February 3
- Available to season-ticket holders and members who have not already bought a ticket.
- One ticket per member.
Priority 7: Evergreen Level 3 members with 100+ loyalty points – from 10am on Tuesday, February 4
- Available to season-ticket holders and members who have not already bought a ticket.
- One ticket per member.
Priority 8: All Evergreen Level 2 members – from 10am on Wednesday, February 5
- Available to season-ticket holders and members who have not already bought a ticket.
- One ticket per member.
Priority 9: All Evergreen Level 3 members – from 10am on Thursday, February 6
- Available to season-ticket holders and members who have not already bought a ticket.
- One ticket per member.
Priority 10: General sale – from 10am on Friday, February 7
- One ticket per person.
Ticket prices for the match are priced at the following:
Babcock Devonport End, Portcullis Legals Lyndhurst Road Stand and Beacon Electrical Upper Mayflower
Adult - £29
Over 65 - £24
Under 23 - £19
Under 18 - £12
Under 14 - £9
Under 8 - £4
Wheelchair Adult - £20
Wheelchair Over 65 - £17
Wheelchair Under 23 - £14
Wheelchair Under 18 - £9
Beacon Electrical Lower Mayflower
Adult - £26
Over 65 - £22
Under 23 - £17
Under 18 - £11
Under 14 - £8
Under 8 - £4
Wheelchair Adult - £19
Wheelchair Over 65 - £16
Wheelchair Under 23 - £13
Wheelchair Under 18 - £8
Family Area Beacon Electrical Lower Mayflower A/B/C
Family Adult + Under 18 - £28
Family Over 65 + Under 18 – £24
Tickets for this match can be purchased at any time by visiting www.pafc.co.uk
You can also buy tickets via phone by calling 01752 907700 or by visiting the Home Park Ticket Office.
Argyle would encourage, where possible, that supporters buy tickets online. This will lessen the large queues at the Home Park Ticket Office, and on the phone lines. Please only attend or call within your sales phase.
Telephone lines will be extremely busy, and there is a capacity set on the phone line queue. While we appreciate that it can be frustrating if you are not connected, this ensures that you are not held in long queues. Please be patient, and courteous with Ticket Office staff.
Tickets for this match will be physical only, there will be no option for print at home or digital tickets. If you are collecting your ticket from Home Park, please allow 48 hours after your booking to do this.
If anyone has any issues, email [email protected] and include the Supporter ID or booking confirmation ID, so that the club can deal with the query as soon as possible.