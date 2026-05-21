PLYMOUTH Argyle have confirmed their pre-season schedule ahead of the 2026/27 campaign – with a home clash against Championship outfit Bristol City headlining a busy summer programme.
The Greens will also embark on a six-day warm-weather training camp in Spain before returning to face a series of South West opponents in preparation for the new season.
Argyle’s trip abroad will take place from July 4-9 near the city of Murcia, although the club has confirmed there will be no fixture during the camp. Further details are expected to be announced in due course.
Their first pre-season outing comes on Saturday, July 11, with a short trip across the city to face Plymouth Parkway.
A week later, Tom Cleverley’s side travel to Southern League Premier Division South side Bath City before making their traditional midweek visit to Torquay United on Tuesday, July 21. Torquay currently compete in the National League South.
The Pilgrims then cross the Tamar on Saturday, July 25, to take on Truro City in Cornwall.
Argyle’s only home pre-season fixture takes place on Saturday, August 1, when Championship side Bristol City visit Home Park.
The summer schedule concludes with a Tuesday night trip to Tavistock AFC on August 4, just days before the start of the competitive campaign.
The 2026/27 season will begin with the opening round of the EFL Cup, before league action gets under way.
Argyle’s full pre-season schedule is:
July 4-9 – Spain training camp July 11 – Plymouth Parkway (away) July 18 – Bath City (away) July 21 – Torquay United (away) July 25 – Truro City (away) August 1 – Bristol City (home) August 4 – Tavistock (away)
Meanwhile, head coach Cleverley is still awaiting responses from three members of last season’s squad who were offered new contracts. Goalkeeper Conor Hazard, club captain Joe Edwards and experienced midfielder Joe Ralls all remain in discussions over their futures.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.