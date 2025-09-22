PLYMOUTH Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley has openly questioned the mentality of his squad after a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Peterborough United in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.
Having come into the game on the back of a three-game winning streak, Cleverley was left frustrated as his side slipped to a sixth defeat in nine starts, leaving them 17th in the current standings.
Jimmy-Jay Morgan scored the only goal of the game as Peterborough – who also missed a first half penalty – claimed a first away win of the season.
Argyle did have their chances with striker Lorent Tolaj going close on three occasions, whilst they were were convinced a 41st-minute Alex Mitchell header had crossed the line when Alex Bass palmed the ball onto the crossbar and it appeared to bounce down behind the keeper.
Post-match, Cleverley gave his assessment, saying: “The feelings are frustration and disappointment – and a bit of anger in there – but I wouldn’t say we feel hard done by. We must be so much better and that starts with mentality.
“To be successful in any division in football you have to have a good mentality, to react from setbacks, but more importantly for me is to deal with winning. Keep your feet on the ground, stick to the same processes, work-rate all that, and I’m afraid that we came away from it a little bit today.
“This should be a real warning to everybody that we can’t lower our levels at all and we needed to deal with being favourites, and being on a good run, and getting all this praise. We need to deal with that better, I think it's a big learning curve for us today.”
Argyle – who will again be without suspended club captain Joe Edwards – travel to Burton Albion on Saturday (3pm).
