PLYMOUTH Argyle’s FA Cup adventure may be over for another season, but Miron Muslic insists his side could take great pride from their efforts, which were eventually ended on Saturday by Manchester City.
Having overcome both Brentford and Liverpool in the earlier rounds of the famous competition, the reigning Premier League champions proved a step too far for the Pilgrims, who at least gave the near 8,000 travelling ‘Green Army’ something to shout about when they took the lead at the Etihad Stadium.
Ukrainian international Makysm Talovierov headed the visitors in front, only for Pep Guardiola’s side to level just before the break through Nico O’Reilly. The 19-year-old forward then doubled his tally on 75 minutes, before Kevin De Bruyne wrapped things up for the home side late on, prodding home from close range after Conor Hazard had done well to keep out a shot from Erling Haaland.
“I think we can only be disappointed with the result, but very proud of our performance,” said Muslic. “I think we gave Manchester City a game, we gave them a proper game.
“It’s one of the best teams in the world, coached by the best coach in the sport. I think we had an excellent game plan and the lads just executed this game plan with the structure, the organisation you need to survive here, but especially also with the passion and with the heart that’s with us now for the last seven, eight, nine weeks.
“We knew there would be lots of moments similar to Liverpool where we have to defend very organised and very structured, but there would also be moments where we could escape, steal the ball and start our transitional threat, and maybe be dangerous on the set pieces.
“That was exactly the plan so I think we did it well, it’s a just a little bit of a pity that we conceded the equalizer with the final whistle of the first half.
“Then I’m completely aware what is about to happen in the second half, especially what they have on the bench to put in. We tried everything. We gave Manchester City a big, big challenge and I’m very proud of this.”
Muslic, however, can take great pride in the way he – and his staff – have helped instil a new confidence within the Argyle team since his arrival in January.
“Remember, I’m just here for eight or nine weeks,” added the head coach. “My first message to the team was ‘it should be heard playing against Argyle, it should be difficult’ – and I think we are exactly that, we’re hard to play against, we are hard to beat. We did a of things very well tonight.
“It makes me very proud keeping Manchester City away from our goal. It’s a hell of a task, believe me, just because the individual quality is so high. The collective quality also is so high and the tactical input of Pep, you can’t almost top this. I think, though, we have them a game, we gave them a proper fight.”
Argyle took the decision to remain in Manchester following the fixture to help aid their preparation for Tuesday night’s crunch Sky Bet Championship clash with Hull City, after which they will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Home Park this Saturday (3pm).