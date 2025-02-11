PLYMOUTH Argyle’s reward for knocking Liverpool out of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday is they will face another of the Premier League’s big-hitters, Manchester City, in round five of the competition.
Miron Muslic’s side will make a first-ever visit to the Etihad Stadium for the clash against the reigning Premier League champions on the weekend of March 1-2.
Facing the seven-times winners of the competition means Argyle will have faced top-flight opposition in all three games so far this season, having previously seen off both Brentford and Liverpool 1-0.
Argyle have reached the fifth round for the first time since the 2006/07 season when, again as a Championship club, they beat Peterborough United, Barnet and Derby County before losing 1-0 to Watford in the quarter-finals at Home Park.
Having packed out Home Park at the weekend, the clamour for tickets for the City clash – where Argyle are expected to receive in the region of 8,000 tickets – will be extremely high amongst the travelling Green Army.
Argyle have not played Manchester City in 36 years since they lost 2-0 at Maine Road in a Division Two (now Championship) game in February 1989. There has, however, been one previous FA Cup meeting between the clubs, when Argyle lost 3-1 in the fifth round in February 1988, when Tommy Tynan got their goal.
Pep Guardiola’s side have already seen off lower league Salford City (8-0) and Leyton Orient (2-1) to advance into the fifth round.
With the likes of rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur having all exited the competition already, it is little surprise that they have been made favourites to lift the cup at Wembley Stadium in May with all of the leading bookmakers.