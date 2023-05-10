HATHERLEIGH skipper Mark Lake was quick to play down the significance of a 67-run defeat at Exeter in the first full round of games in the Tolchards DCL A Division, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
As all the games in round one were rained-off, along with most clubs’ pre-season fixtures, there was more than an element of rust in performances.
Hatherleigh bowled-out Exeter for 172 in the last of their 50 overs with three wickets each going to Lake and Ruben Forrester.
Exeter nipped out two of Hatherleigh’s top three almost immediately – overseas professional Kagiso Rapulana went first ball – and went via 43 for five to 89 for eight and on to 105 all out.
Said Lake: ‘On the day we were beaten by a better side.
‘The wicket wasn’t great and Exeter batted well to get to 170, which was always going to be a tough chase when130 was par.
‘It’s early doors and everyone is still a bit rusty.’
Rustiness was a definite disadvantage against paceman Turner, who is on Hampshire’s books and showed why with a five-wicket haul against Lancashire last season.
Exeter were glad of middle-order runs from Felix Joseph (26), Sam Read (37) and Billy Buckingham (22) after Forrester (3-28) posed problems early on.
Left-armer Dominic Morgan (26) added lower-order runs before Lake (3-23) prised him out.
Turner (3-19) struck twice early on when Hatherleigh batted and Morgan (3-24) kept the pressure on Hatherleigh.
Bits and pieces from Gareth Tidball (18), Charlie Presswell (17) and top scorer Niall Leahy helped Hatherleigh reach bonus-point territory before the end came in the 37th over.
l HATHERLEIGH 2nd XI pulled off an unlikely two-wicket win over local rivals Lewdown in the nail-biter on the Holsworthy Road ground.
Skipper Jack Williams led from the front with 95 – eight sixes, four fours – and brother Harry compiled 53 off 83 balls in a 45-over total of 211 for six.
Best of the bowling for Hatherleigh came from Eddie Jones (3-17) and Carl Downes, shoes nine overs only yielded 10 runs.
Jack Williams (5-24) and Matt Maynard (2-33) then had Hatherleigh on the rack at 115 for eight with Sam Clarke not long out for 58.
An unbroken stand of exactly 100 between skipper Danny Forrester (64no) and Tom Carroll (32no) saw Hatherleigh home and hosed with 14 balls to spare.
Losing skipper Williams was generous in defeat and felt there were ‘positives to take away’ from the game.
‘It was really gutting to lose but pleased we managed to post 200-plus after being 48 for four.
‘We bowled and fielded well for the first 15-20 overs and the main reason we lost is we couldn’t control Hatherleigh’s run rate.
‘Sam Clark gave it a whack and Dan Forrester is a class act. He led Hatherleigh home in what was a really good contest.’
That’s two defeats so far for Lewdown since promotion, not that Williams is too concerned.
‘We are confident we can compete in this division and look forward to next week against fellow promotion winners Chelston & Kingskerswell,’ said Williams.
‘They’re a good bunch of lads and last year we smashed them at home and they skittled us at their place. It should be a good one…’
Hatherleigh are two points behind leaders South Devon in the early table.The two sides meet at Holsworthy Road this Saturday in an early-season pressure game.