Hockey restarted after the Christmas break with Devonport Services II travelling to play Okehampton II on Saturday.
There was little to choose between the two sides in the early exchanges, with Oke’s young players settling well and putting together some good phases of play.
As the half progressed, Devonport’s experience began to tell and they began to create more opportunities on goal, and they took the lead. This was followed almost immediately by another goal from a penalty corner; but the resilience of the Oke defence prevented any further goals before half time.
The second half began with some torrential rain, which generally lowered the morale and work effort of both teams, but as the clouds cleared, Devonport raised their game and once again they were creating chances on goal, but again the Oke defence stood firm and kept them out.
This seemed to encourage Oke, and with Nesbitt and Bonnett working hard in midfield they created opportunities for Okehampton, one of which resulted in a penalty corner. Hugh Venton stepped up and cracked the ball in from the top of the D. Oke pushed forward looking for the equaliser with Luxton and Tucker combining well. Devonport were not to be outdone and broke quickly catching the Oke defence, but with the open goal at their mercy, Devonport pushed the ball wide.
Try as they might, neither side was able to add to the scoreline.
It was a much-improved performance from the Oke team, and next week they host Caradon II. The game starts at 12.15pm on the college all-weather pitch.