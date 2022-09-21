Keen ORCs represent Okehampton nationwide
One sole member of Okehampton Running Club, Christine Jeffrey, travelled to the Lake District to take part in the Lakeland Four Passes, which is a roughly-19-mile route with 5300ft of ascent taking in four of the Lake District’s most scenic valleys and their adjoining passes.
The Lakes blessed the runners with perfect running conditions and breathtaking views on this tough run.
Christine finished in five hours and 19 minutes by her watch time, with official results still pending.
l Barnstaple Half and Full Marathon made a comeback this week, organised by North Devon Road runners.
Two members, Chris Turner and Rob Kelly, took on the half-marathon course.
The route goes from Rock Park through Barnstaple and onto the Tarka trail towards Fremington. It is a flat and fast course which returns to Rock Park for the finish. Chris ran 1.21.07 and Rob 1.27.08.
l It was the 25th year of this superb scenic race where the route follows undulating rural lanes throughout, with little traffic and passes through the local hamlets of Ogwell and Denbury.
Two ORC ladies enjoyed the undulating course in glorious sunshine along with over 200 others.
Joanne Page came seventh and third FV35 in 43.41.
Karen King came 46th and fourth FV40 in 52.21.
l Three ORCs enjoyed the scenic parkrun around the grounds of Killerton. Karen King won her age category in a time of 24:35 which was only six seconds off her PB.
Jo Page also won her age category in a slow for her time of 24:36. Paul King came in not far behind.
l Claudine Benstead is a regular racer in the Exmouth Events.
This week she beat many other younger runners in the Exmouth 10k, as she usually does, and ran a 40.58 time to win first lady overall.
