SKIPPER Charlie White scored the late try that earned Okehampton 2nd XV a 28-22 win at Donncroft in the derby date with Torrington.
Three times Okehampton took the lead and every time Torrington snatched it back from them.
With time fast ticking away the home side were 22-21 up and looking to close out what would have been only their third win of the season.
One last sally forth down the hill ended in White galloping in from the 22-metre line for a that Andy Alderman converted.
Steve Alford, the Okehampton team manager, said: “It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win.
“The lads showed real grit and determination to get the job done.
Scrum-half Josh Burgoyne brushed-off a couple of tackles to run in from 20 meters under the posts and score Okey’s first try. Alderman converted.
Torrie pulled back five points through Ben Sawyer and took the lead when a penalty to Okehampton was reversed and Guppy kicked the gift. James Mill also got on the board for the home side,
Dan Thorne, who came on at full-back for Okey, ran in an individual try from the half way line. Alderman converted.
Tom Powell, having a solid game at centre crashed over for Alderman to convert.
Torrington came back and using their big forwards got into the Okes half and Guppy ran in his second converted try for a 22-21 lead. It looked like staying that way until White intervened.
Okehampton gave a senior debut to colt Alex Cross who, according to Alford, had a ‘great game at blind-side wing-forward.’
OPM provide the Saturday afternoon opposition at Oaklands this week.