North Tawton Bowling Club has won its first trophy of the season against Pinces Gardens Bowling Club in Exeter.
The Paxton Cup was presented to ladies captain Christine Ainger by the captain of the Exeter club after the match.
The trophy given by the parents of Rob Paxton, an international player who lives locally, is competed for annually by the two clubs.
North Tawton sent four teams of three, who were treated to a very welcome cream tea at half time.
A club spokesperson said: “North Tawton Bowling Club has made a good start to the outdoor season. The green and the surrounding gardens are looking superb. The club was recently chosen to host a Devon bowls match between their ladies and gentlemen and received numerous compliments regarding the venue and facilities.”