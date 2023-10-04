Argyle’s chances of a long-sought-after promotion this season are looking really bleak after another league defeat on Saturday, writes Charlie Bond.
Despite their tremendous performances in the FA Cup in August, their home record in the league reads three defeats and one draw from four games played and they are yet to meet any of the top teams so far.
On Saturday, they once again resorted to playing the ball back to ‘keeper Jimmy Weeks for him to hoof it the length of the pitch and on most occasions causing Okehampton to lose possession so that the ball came straight back at them.
Given they were such a good ball-playing club in previous seasons, usually playing the ball to feet, one cannot help but feel that this poor style of play has been brought about by the change of management this season. It is also noticeable how match attendances have declined in recent weeks showing that the fans are not happy with the current style of play. Perhaps the return of manager Dale Chadwick from holiday next week will see an improvement.
Both teams started strongly and the game switched from end to end.
Argyle took the lead on 18 minutes when a surging run by Luke Reynolds lead to a quick one-two interchange for Reynolds to carry on and fire the ball home from just inside the box.
However, the Okes only held the lead for a short time as, four minutes later, Nathan Coooper equalised with a firm header.
Sidmouth then took the upper hand and, on 27 minutes, only a great save by Jimmy Weeks prevented an interception by Jake Rowe from going into his own net.
Argyle tried to get the lead back and on 43 minutes, debutant Jack Tribble, just signed from Bodmin Town, brought a good save from the Sidmouth ‘keeper from his 30-yard shot.
The second half saw Sidmouth dominate affairs and they took the lead on 57 minutes when Lewis Jagger-Kane scored with a good turn and 30-yard shot from wide on the right.
Four minutes later, Sam Hatswell made the game safe for the visitors with a well taken goal.
Argyle tried to come back but the long ball would not work – a lot more variety in approach was needed and the most noticeable thing was the most experienced Okehampton players beginning to argue with each other.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are home to second-placed Bridport with a 3pm kick-off and, the following Tuesday, they are away to Torrington with a 7.30pm start.