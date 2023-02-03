Saturday, February 4 saw Okehampton Columbines first team home to Falmouth seconds, writes Lesley Bingham.
Using the whole pitch Okehampton played impressively as a team frequently challenging the Falmouth defence.
From the off Okehampton were on the attack with some great triangle passing between Anna Speak, Alice Luke, Ali Newton, Kim Bland, Lesley Bingham and late addition to the team Joey Drake, playing well together and taking play up into the Falmouth D.
Unfortunately for Okehampton some great shots and attaching play were well defended by Falmouth allowing them to clear the ball.
Falmouth came back on the attack, bringing the ball into the D, drawing in 2 defenders and getting in a quick back foot shot at goal. Making the score at half time 1-0.
After the half time team talk Okehampton weere ready to come back and up the tempo and before long this increased energy was paying off.
A short corner was won by Okehampton, injected by Hannah Whitely and then some quick passes in the D between Clodagh Tanner and Anne Speak meant the score was now 1-1.
With the score tied both teams knew that it was all to play for. Falmouth didn’t want to go home empty handed though and they made several attempts on the Okehampton goal winning more than a few short corners but were frequently blocked by the Okehampton defence made up of Nicky Pedrick, Kay Peerless, Nicky Bennie and Izzie Thomas.
Okehampton continued to pass the ball through the field giving themselves the opportunity to keep taking shots on goal but despite some very close calls they couldn’t find that winning goal.
And eventually the continual attack from Falmouth paid off, with a break away runner into the D. Goalie Laura Bazeley made a sliding block tackle but unfortunately the ball fell kindly for the attacker who could then put it in the back of the net making the final score Okehampton 1 Falmouth 2.
Next week the 1st team are away to Devonport Services 1.