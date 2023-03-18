The winners of division one were Malcolm Hill, Pete Okopski and Simon Taylor with nett 116, Alan Hawking, Graham Pengelly and Fred Cooke were second with nett 117 and Darren Prouse, Gareth Holt and Richard Prouse were third with nett 122.
Division two was won by Scott Gillespie, Adrian Rice & Steve Browne with nett 114, Byron Porter, Simon James & Matt Chamberlain were second with nett 120 and in third place with nett 122 were Pete Murphy, Rod Wright and Richard Weller.
The ladies section played a foursomes stableford competition which was also the qualifying round for the Killard Leavy and Autumn Foursomes event which will be held later in the year and the winning pair who will represent the club were Jane Warren and Judith Ezard with 35 points. In second place were Pam Jarman and Maureen Willcocks with 31 points.