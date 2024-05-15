It was a great weekend for Okehampton Golf Club at the Devon Golf Championships held at Teignmouth Golf Club, with Okehampton’s Jack Whiteway competing in the men's championship.
Jack got through to the semi-finals having played 36 holes on both Friday and Saturday and then having played some great golf to come back from being four down just lost out on the third extra play-off hole.
In the Devon Golf Ladies Championship, Okehampton’s Abby Turner qualified for the final of the Lloyd Williams Salver having won her match 1up on Sunday morning and finished runner up to Emily Morey in the final after a hard fought match which ended 3rd & 2nd.
Both Jack Whiteway & Abby Turner are both in the first team squads for Devon and Frances Harbron has been selected for the Ladies second team squad. Frances also had a great weekend’s golf and managed a hole-in-one at Teignmouth.
On Saturday Okehampton Golf Club held a Mens 4BBB Open competition. The winners with 49pts were Redd Cann & Will Searle; in 2nd place with 45pts were Paul Ayris & Paul Rattenbury with Brian May & John Haley in 3rd place with 44pts. The best visitors prize went to Russell Hailstone & Dave Turner from Teignmouth Golf Club with 42pts.