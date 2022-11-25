A BLUSTERY, wet Saturday afternoon saw Okehampton Ladies play Devonport Services at home.
Pushback was at 2pm and despite the weather, Okehampton were on the attack from the start.
Midfield players, Amanda Sim, Abi Cleave and Carol Taylor enabled the ball to travel repeatedly to our forwards Claire Grubb, Freya Mindova-Sharp and Sophie Tripp who in turn, kept it in the D and were able to have some great attempts at goal.
One such opportunity was capitalised on by Emma Wiseman who scored a brilliant first goal.
A few counter attacks from Devonport were quickly shut down by some strong defending from our defenders, Jane Jones, Christine Wolmarans, and Nicola Bennie who were quick to send the ball out to either wingback, Rachael Luxton and Emma Bisson, and ultimately forward to dominate Okehampton’s half of the pitch again.
Player of the match, Abi Cleave rallied relentlessly throughout enabling the team to keep possession.
A few penalty corners followed and as a result, a few moments before half time, defender Jane Jones scored a fantastic goal on deflection.
In the second half, Oke continued to work together as a team, keeping their structure well and supporting each other. They confidently pushed up the pitch more which resulted in further goal opportunities that produced two more goals.
The first goal was initiated by Abi Cleave and scored by Freya Mindova-Sharp. A series of penalty corners ensued, one of which saw Christine play a cracking shot at goal which was neatly deflected in by Claire.
With under 10 minutes left of play, Devonport Services seized an opportunity to move forward and make their own attempt at goal. Some confusion with marking allowed a great shot from them, past goalkeeper, Jennie Humphry and resulted in a final score of 4-1 to Okehampton Ladies.
Next Saturday, Oke play Kingsbridge and Salcombe away.