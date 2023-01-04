The visitors were resilient, and they went back on the attack during a testing, nervy last 10 minutes. No clear chances were forthcoming however and as the clock ticked away, Okes needed a spark. Barely two minutes remained when it arrived in the shape of flanker Saul Holliday. Showing a wherewithal beyond his tender years he spotted a missing guard at a midfield breakdown. He picked up the pill and went straight through the ruck and home defence on a charge towards the home line. He deftly drew the last defender and found the ever prolific Richard Bolt on his inside right. The Okes scrum half and player-coach had enough gas to steam over before being engulfed by his joyous teammates. Fogerty added the conversion and the Okes had a last-gasp lead.