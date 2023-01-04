Travelling to a Services outfit, beaten only once at home in nearly four years, Okehampton arrived as underdogs but left with their tails wagging vigorously on Saturday.
Apart from current league leaders Camborne’s victory earlier this campaign, the last time Devonport lost at home was when the Okes sealed promotion to level five back in April 2019. So a tough challenge, but one a resurgent Okes outfit rose to admirably.
On a dark, wet afternoon, an Okes side slowly getting closer to full strength began with an impetus carried forward from their victory last time out against WSM. Services had their moments in the early throes but Oke’s defence held firm. When the chance came to counter, Okes grasped it fully. Good hands from deep saw Richard Bolt link with his outside backs. Winger Ryan Lee was put away on the overlap only to be dragged down deep in the Services twenty two. A penalty was forthcoming and the Okes kicked to the corner. Hooker Nathan Tomkins was on the money with his throw and then burrowed over from an unstoppable driving maul. Skipper Dan Fogerty converted and the Okes were 7-0 up after 11 minutes.
Tomkins afternoon then hit a hiatus as he saw yellow shortly afterwards. The home side were then forced to reshuffle after losing their scrum half to injury. They grew into the contest and were in the Okes half for most of the next 20 minutes. Oke’s defence repelled everything until the 36th minute. The pressure told and the Blues’ second row forced his way over to level from close range.
Okes were still a threat on the counter and they forced an attacking five-metre scrum. Oke’s scrum was under pressure all afternoon but they still managed to glean possession from the set piece. Several forceful charges from close in ensued, before Okehampton prop Tom White barged his way over to regain the lead right on half time. Fogerty again added the extra two.
The Okes knew a priceless away victory was achievable but, given the conditions, strong game management and sensible discipline would be key. Things carried on in a similar vein in the early exchanges and Dan Fog slotted a penalty kick to extend the Maroon and Ambers’ lead to 10 points. Unfortunately almost immediately after the restart, the aforementioned strategy and discipline started to unravel for the Okes. Two soft penalties allowed Down, now the home fly half, to reduce the arrears by six points.
Play then became ensconced between the respective twenty-twos. The match was now firmly in the balance, and the scales looked to have tipped the home side’s way, when on 65 minutes the Okes defence was parted easily. Nothing seemed on when fly half Down was forced back into heavy traffic. Somehow he emerged the other side of the Oke pack untouched and crossed to give Services the lead for the first time. The conversion put Okehampton three points in arrears with just over 10 minutes remaining.
The visitors were resilient, and they went back on the attack during a testing, nervy last 10 minutes. No clear chances were forthcoming however and as the clock ticked away, Okes needed a spark. Barely two minutes remained when it arrived in the shape of flanker Saul Holliday. Showing a wherewithal beyond his tender years he spotted a missing guard at a midfield breakdown. He picked up the pill and went straight through the ruck and home defence on a charge towards the home line. He deftly drew the last defender and found the ever prolific Richard Bolt on his inside right. The Okes scrum half and player-coach had enough gas to steam over before being engulfed by his joyous teammates. Fogerty added the conversion and the Okes had a last-gasp lead.
A needless penalty, awarded due to something during the try celebrations gave the hosts a penalty on halfway from the restart, and a possible get-out-of-jail card.
The resultant lineout was overthrown though and the Okes determinedly held firm to seal a hard fought but deserved away win; only the second in two seasons, but a priceless one and another sign that this Okes side is getting back on track.
A momentum that must be maintained next Saturday with the visit of a Drybrook side below the Okes in the table, but always a fierce competitor. Ladies day should ensure a sizeable crowd but your presence could make all the difference. Please be there for a 2.30pm kick-off. Come On You Okes!