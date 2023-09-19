OKEHAMPTON go in search of a morale-boosting win at Ivybridge this Saturday in an early season basement battle.
Okey have yet to win a game this season and as Ivybridge are 100 per cent losers as well there is plenty riding on the game.
The mood in the Okehampton dressing room has also suffered following the sudden death of former player Gary Sizmur.
Although Sizmur, who would have been 35 next month, took the well-worn path to North Tawton RFC a couple of years ago to see out his career, he remained a popular figure at Okehampton.
Tom White, the Okehampton captain, said rather than call-off last Saturday’s game at Exmouth it was agreed to play on.
‘There was talk of postponing the game but in the end the whole club decided to fulfil the fixtures with a minute’s silence for Gary,’ said White.
‘Gary is going to be such a miss. He was a top sportsman and such a top bloke.’
A first-half try hat-trick pocketed by winger Jake Inglis put Exmouth on top against Okehampton last time out and they went on to win 33-3.
‘We started off quite strongly, then our penalty count started climbing and a few silly errors crept in,’ said White.
‘Eventually the yellow cards started coming and we went down to 13 men at one point.
‘This week will be one of regrouping and reflection as we move forward to the job at Ivybridge.’
Okehampton’s winless start to the season has coincided with a number of availability problems, both long and short-term.
Some good news ahead of the Ivybridge clash is that play anywhere Tom McGrattan has reappeared at the club in a dual player-coach role.
‘We will also have a few players returning to our back line who were unavailable last Saturday for one reason or another.’