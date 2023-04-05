OKEHAMPTON could be heading for a semi-final re-run with Brixham in the Devon Senior Cup after securing second place in their qualifying pool.
Although Okehampton lost 59-14 at Brixham in their final pool match, they had already done enough in previous rounds to finish second in Group A. The structured draw for the competition means a likely return visit to Astley Park for a semi-final on April 15.
Brixham have one game to play in their half of the draw and need a bonus point win over Sidmouth this Saturday to go top in their group. That will give them home advantage against Okehampton. Any other result will mean a trip to Exmouth, who will remain in pole position.
Having gone 38-0 down in the first half, Okehampton captain Dan Fogerty was pleased to hold Brixham to a 24-14 scoreline in the second spell.
‘It’s not a game I’m disappointed about as we had a lot of boys making their first appearance in the 1st XV,’ said Fogerty. ‘We showed a lot of fight in the second half, which was pleasing to see.’
Brixham hit the ground running with a try in the first few minutes from J P Simonetti, which Joel Ashworth converted.
Five more tries followed before half time for Jason Capaldi, Jordan Green, Scott Puleston, Simonetti again and Matt Crosscombe.
Replacement Bobby Wiggington marked his debut with Brixham’s first try in the second half. Jordan Watson and Connor Donethy were the other try scorers.
Leon Horn and Saul Holliday were the Okehampton try scorers. Fogerty kicked both conversions.