Rain and wind were forecast for Race Day but thankfully the rain abated for the duration of the race and there was only a moderate breeze.
This was very welcome for the eight ORC’s who took part and a chance to make a good start to their running year.
First home was Claudine Benstead, who always runs quickly even when not fully recovered after illness (43:07), she was followed by Claire Watkins (47:13), Neil Agnew (49:17), Andrew Thorne (52:25), Kate Wilson – who produced a good time (55:24) having run a half marathon at the Tamar Trails the day before, Rachael Luxton (1:00:09). Lois Rowlands, in only her second 10K, scored a PB of 1:05:47 and not far behind was Victoria Evison (1:06:33).
l The Walter Raleigh Round Half (13.6 miles), which starts and finishes at Budleigh Salterton was the venue for three ORC’s who braved the strong winds, driving rain and vast amounts of mud to visit the birthplace of Sir Walter Raleigh and the countryside where he spent time as a child.
The route included quiet back lanes, unsurfaced country roads, little-known footpaths, the Otter Valley, High Peak, the Jurassic Coast, a dismantled railway and not to forget a few large muddy puddles. The course was undulating and demanding with an elevation gain of over 1650ft.
Jo Page flew round to be first ORC home in 1:59:00, followed by Sarah Marvin in 2:15:00 and Lucy Gooding in 3:19:00.
Despite the weather, all three had enjoyable runs.