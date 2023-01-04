First home was Claudine Benstead, who always runs quickly even when not fully recovered after illness (43:07), she was followed by Claire Watkins (47:13), Neil Agnew (49:17), Andrew Thorne (52:25), Kate Wilson – who produced a good time (55:24) having run a half marathon at the Tamar Trails the day before, Rachael Luxton (1:00:09). Lois Rowlands, in only her second 10K, scored a PB of 1:05:47 and not far behind was Victoria Evison (1:06:33).