On Saturday, September 16, an individual stableford competition for the Mike Moore Marathon Trophy was played at Okehampton Golf Club.
The winner of Division One was Phil Atherton with 39 points after countback. Barry Down was second with 39, Richard Salter was third also with 39 and Lee Carey was fourth with 38.
Alan Hawking was the winner of Division Two and the trophy with 40 points, Jonathan Tateman was second with 38, Steve Browne third with 37 and Mark Bennett was fourth also with 37.
Alan Jeffery was the winner of Division Three with 40 points, Redd Cann was second also with 40, John Latham was third with 39 and Alan Dunn fourth with 38.
The ladies held their last Open competition of the year and the format was a three-ball Delaney texas scramble.
The overall winners were J Rowe, L Dark and D Parsons (Dainton Park/Teignmouth) with nett 60.4 and second overall were Val Dodsworth, Sue Stanbury and Colleen Skonia (Oke/Churston) with nett 63.2.
The best visitor prize was won by C West, S Wilkinson and L Chisholm (Whitsand Bay) with nett 64 and the best combination prize was won by Cherry James, Amanda Leonard and Sue Jackson (Oke/Libbaton/Crediton) with nett 64.2.
Congratulations to our Dartmoor League team and sponsors under captain Toby Gostling who played the last match of the season against Honiton to successfully win the league title for the second year running.