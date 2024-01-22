Okes failed to back up last week’s precious win as they failed to really test their high-flying visitors.
Okes went onto this rearranged fixture minus another four absentees to add to last week’s missing, this task against an in-form side was never going to be a straightforward one and so it proved.
On a very cold afternoon Okes began against the slight slope and strong breeze. They did actually show some signs that they could test the visitors during the first 15 minutes, but a try out wide gave Brixham an early 5-0 advantage.
Luke Simmons replied with a penalty during an Okes strong spell but soon after things started to go awry.
Whilst on the attack, after several promising phases, Okes threw an intercepted pass on the visitors’ 22 and they ran it in from 80 metres.
Okes were wounded by this and they conceded three more tries during the rest of the half as they failed to stay in touch like they had done last week.
Again set-piece problems for the very young Okes pack meant they were constantly on the back foot. The only other shaft of light during the first forty was another lovely try from centre Rhys Palmer, again Okes main threat throughout.
He cut a great line to cross and momentarily give Okes a glimmer of hope. Although when the interval arrived with the score at 8-33, it was clear the contest was all but over already.
The visitors extended their lead to 41-8 early in the second half as Okes made changes but failed to really threaten. A quarter of an hour remained when the hosts finally created some territory and pressure close in. Callum Arnold, again an always willing carrier this week, forced his way over from close range and Simmons added the extras.
There was a slight hope that Okes may be able to manage a couple more tries for a valuable bonus point but it wasn’t to be. In fact things got worse as the hosts lost hooker Nathan Tomkins to two yellows, which ultimately equated to a red as time ticked away.
So not a lot to take from this week’s match, the Okes will hope some of the absentees begin to return as crucial games lay ahead. Next week brings a long trip to Lydney as the Okes seek improvement and valuable points in the battle at the bottom of the table.