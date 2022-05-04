Okey Argyle win 1-0 to finish season

A LOW-KEY 1-0 win away at Honiton Town rounded off a successful season in the Peninsula Premier east for Okehampton Argyle.

Luke Mortimore’s second half goal was all that separated the sides as they both brought their campaigns to a close on Bank Holiday Monday.

The first chance of the game came in the 11th minute and fell to Jake Rowe, with Hippos stopper Luke Ashford coming out well to smother at the midfielder’s feet.

The game was then held up for a few minutes while Dan Butler was down receiving treatment – the full-back eventually hobbling off.

Honiton then began to find their own feet and came close eight minutes before the break. Blake Freemantle was denied by a last-ditch tackle before Finley Rooke had his follow-up saved.

Rowe headed an Okehampton corner wide when well-placed moments later and ultimately the deadlock wouldn’t be troubled before half-time.

But Argyle hit the front 11 minutes into the second half after capitalising on one of Honiton’s very few defensive lapses.

Jack Rawlings broke down the left-hand side and crossed for Mortimore, whose shot back across goal went in off the retreating Ashford.

The goal seemed to galvanise the hosts and they will consider themselves unlucky to have not come away with at least a point.

First Danny Baily saw his shot across goal fly just wide, then Ashley Mitchell dispossessed visiting centre-half Dom Harnell and fired over.

Rawlings danced into the penalty area at the other end before firing wide and Rooke saw a header held by visiting custodian Aaron Dearing.

Rooke came close again 12 minutes from time when his header from a set-piece was smartly kept out by Dearing. Max McKeown was denied on the follow-up.