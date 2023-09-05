Having fought their way through two tough Preliminary rounds against higher level opposition, Okehampton had high hopes of overcoming Hellenic League Premier side Highworth Town and a crowd of over 400 turned out in the hope of seeing Argyle progress further in the competition, writes Charlie Bond.
On the day, despite a really hard-working performance from the Okes, a combination of some poor finishing by Argyle and a brilliant performance by visiting ‘keeper Connor Johns, as well as some clinical finishing by the visitors saw Highworth through.
This was a game of two halves and the first belonged to Okey. Okehampton took the game to Highworth and Luke Mortimore and Ben Bickle tested Johns early on but he made a series of fine saves.
Argyle came really close as half-time approached when a fierce drive from Luke Alden was tipped onto the bar by Johns and the rebound had too much power for Jake Rowe following up to steer home.
Luke Mortimore also had a fine shot well saved by Johns but after all their pressure, Okey fell behind with only two minutes remaining until half-time.
Highworth put in a quick counter attack and Steve Robertson worked a space eight yards out and crashed home a good shot from a narrow angle.
Argyle faded in the second half and Highworth began to take control. After 55 minutes, Josh Davis’ shot was parried by Okey keeper Jimmy Weeks and Connor Mattimore put the loose ball home from five yards out to double the visitors’ lead.
Johns then made some more brilliant saves from close range efforts to prevent Argyle getting back into the game. The Okes did not give up and kept pushing forward but Highworth sealed the game on 75 minutes when Matt Cheetham headed home Rhys Wells’ free-kick to make it 3-0.
Argyle brought on young substitutes Dom Harnell, Charlie Harrod and Tom Chastey and went to three at the back but they now had a mountain to climb.
Their only reward was a consolation goal in time added on when Luke Mortimore turned and fired home a volley from 20 yards.
So a disappointing result for Okehampton but they can hold their heads up with pride for forcing the very best out of the visitors and getting so far in the competition.
The team must now return to league action and catch up with a backlog of fixtures caused by their FA Cup run.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are away to Stoke Gabriel with a 3pm kick-off and the following Wednesday, they are home to Newton Abbot Spurs, kick-off 7.30pm.