ORC’s Jo Page notches up her 60th parkrun

AN Okehampton Running Club member is celebrating notching up her 60th parkrun last weekend.
Jo Page opted to travel to Dudley Parkrun to tick off D in her Parkrun Alphabet.
She thought it to be a lovely course even though it included laps of the athletics track. She wasn’t expecting to run along the canal or through a nature reserve.
This was Parkrun number 60 for her and she came first female in 22.18 and was in 17th place overall.
Gary Letheren ran in Plymouth’s Central Park and achieved a PB of 21.45.
In other ORC news, on Easter Monday Ged Fitzgibbon who took part in the Yeovil Easter Bunny 10k. He ran a great time of 53 minutes and came 2/9 in his age category.
And several ORCs travelled to Sidmouth on Saturday for the Sid Valley Ring Half Marathon. This largely trail course encompasses woodland, farmland, coast path and more than 2,000 feet of elevation. Despite some adventures along the way, everyone completed the distance and thoroughly enjoyed it.
