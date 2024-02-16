A BRIEF race report from Okehampton Running Club this week, writes Lucy Gooding, beginning with an event from last Sunday as Stuart Page ran the Westward League Crosscountry at Plymouth.
Stuart achieved an incredible 78th position overall in an official time of 44 minutes and 27 seconds over the 8.7-kilometre route.
This week, undeterred by the poor weather, Ian Ripper and Claire Watkins took part in the Dalwood Three Hills Challenge.
Prior to Covid, this was a sell-out event so its return was eagerly anticipated.
Located between Axminster and Honiton, this race is described as an ‘ideal training session for the famous Axe valley runners Grizzly race held in March’.
The 10-mile race includes hills, mud and river crossings, although Claire explained that there were two diversions due to the rivers being too high to cross.
Claire described the route as ‘a challenging course with some tough climbs made all the harder by wading through thick slippery mud and deep water on flooded tracks and fields.’
Ian believes that this race was his ‘wettest and most muddy race so far’ but described it as ‘fabulous.’
Despite the tough conditions, the pair achieved great results with Claire being the third female home in a time of one hour 30 minutes and 31st overall, with Ian close behind in a time of one hour 31 minutes and 37th overall.