Players success across the country
Subscribe newsletter
Okehampton Hockey Club had representation at county, regional and national level earlier this year.
Sophie Luxton played for the Devon Under 17 girls winning all their games in the West tournament.
Jane Jones represented the West Over 55s playing in the National Areas Tournament in Manchester finishing in third place.
Andrew Paterson represented not only the West Over 45s playing in the National Areas Tournament in Bristol finishing in third place, but he was also selected for Scotland Over 45s and played in the Great Britain and Ireland Four Nations Tournament in Swansea.
The players worked very hard to enable them to play at this level attending several trial days and training sessions and would like to thank all those who supported them from the club.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |