Pre-season ping pong in Okey sees thirty-six in tournament
TABLE TENNIS
Subscribe newsletter
The Riverside Club on Castle Road in Okehampton resounded to the pinging and ponging of table tennis as Okehampton Table Tennis Club hosted the Exeter and District Table Tennis League’s pre-season tournament at the start of the first full season since the Covid pandemic struck.
On September 18 thirty-six players from Devon, Cornwall and Somerset took part in an enjoyable day’s events, which included both singles and a drawn doubles.
Okehampton coach Mike Hugh won the singles as well as the doubles competition with his partner Mark Smith from the South Devon League, and Nick Davies from the Okehampton club was also successful in the consolation competition.
Okehampton Table Tennis Club runs sessions on Monday and Wednesday evenings for all ages and abilities, daytime sessions on Tuesday and Thursday mornings and an after school session on Wednesday afternoons.
Mike also offers coaching to all standards. Contact them through their Facebook page for more information.
The club was also the recipient of a grant of £500 from Okehampton Town Council which enabled it to update some tired out equipment.
The cheque was presented by Okehampton Town Council Mayor Bob Tolley at the club’s recent AGM.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |