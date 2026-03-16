Grateful for the glorious blue skies, sunshine and beautiful sea views, Team ORC had a tough but very enjoyable morning of running up and down the hills and steps with Mary commenting that thanks to the sunshine you could almost ignore the mud! Claire Watkins finished as first female in 2hrs18 followed by Mary Roberts in 2hrs49, Keeley Phillips in 2hrs59 (her 5th running of the event!) and Garry Wallace in 3hrs17. They were ably supported by ORC Carole Loader who volunteered at the start and finish and provided a live finish line photography feed to the club; thanks Carole.