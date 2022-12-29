Chris Turner had an excellent race to finish in second place with a time of 43:52, just 22 seconds behind the winner. Jo Page finished next in a time of 49:37, giving her 13th place overall and fourth female. Ian Ripper and his son George, who was home from university, raced together for the first time and finished in 1:02:00. They were followed by Karen King in 1:04:18, Lucy Gooding in 1:19:45 and Janet White, returning from injury in 1:37:57.