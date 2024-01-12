Okehampton Argyle lifted their game on Saturday and worked hard throughout the 90 minutes to serve up some great football, writes Charlie Bond.
Honiton, who were five places below Argyle in the league, were no pushovers and put together some good attacking moves themselves and it was only after the second goal went in that the Okehampton supporters were able to relax.
Argyle pushed forward from the start and put together some good moves but just lacked the final touch.
However, on 10 minutes, they got their reward when Alex Gray played a great ball forward for Josh Coles to cleverly lift it over the visiting ‘keeper and into net.
The game continued to flow from end to end and Honiton showed their mettle, forcing Argyle ‘keeper Mike Searle to make a couple of great saves to keep the Okes in front.
On 33 minutes Argyle opened up a comfort margin with a brilliantly worked goal. Luke Alden’s corner routine with Luke Mortimore allowed the latter to pull free and he fired in a low cross from the edge of the 18-yard box to give Adam Hill a tap-in goal.
There was no further scoring before half-time but both sides continued to play some attractive football and kept the crowd entertained.
The second half started with a bang for Okehampton when, two minutes after the interval, Josh Coles whipped a great ball into the box which came back off a visiting defender for Dan Koita to crash home from two yards.
The Okes now began to dominate and they put together several good moves as they pushed the visitors back. For the last 25 minutes, they were able to use their full bench of substitutes with Jamal Bokhammas coming on at right-back for Sam Hill, Brad Ausden replacing Dan Koita at centre-forward and Charlie Harrod coming on for Luke Mortimore.
All the substitutes performed really well and their fresh legs put more pressure on Honiton but, despite some great attacking moves, there was no further scoring.
All of the squad performed really well and showed a tremendous work-rate throughout the game so it was difficult to nominate a man of the match. However, for this reporter, ‘keeper Mike Searle caught the eye with some good saves and great management of his back four.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are away to Newton Abbot Spurs in the league with kick-off at 3pm.