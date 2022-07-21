Rhett takes on the Tour de France

‘Our chairman Geoff Thomas, the retired England football manager, is a leukaemia survivor. He put this together several years ago. It is a group of amateur cyclists who have come together to raise awareness for leukaemia research,’ he said. ‘I was looking for something to do after I sold my business and things just came together, my passion for cycling and and passion for the cause, so I put my name down on the trip. It has taken a lot training and amazing preparation but we have got there. I had a lot of guys helping me with the quality of what I needed to do which was mainly about climbing the hills. It was an amazing experience and it is going to stay with me forever and I managed to do it at the tender age of 54.