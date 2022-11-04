ABOVE: The Okehampton u14 boys played in the Devon festival on Sunday. They started with a convincing win over Isca 2’s, then drew with Sidmouth and Ottery before losing a closely fought exciting game with Marjons. BELOW: The u14 girls narrowly lost to Exe at the festival but won their games against Taw Valley and Dart. Okehampton Hockey Club run junior hockey sessions for 8 to 14-year-old girls and boys on Saturday mornings throughout the season and welcome all players.