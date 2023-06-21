On Wednesday, June 14, the Swindle (men’s drawn games) played an individual stableford competition for the Ted Boswell Cup at Okehampton Golf Club.
Ted was a long standing member, friend, past captain and past president of the club who sadly passed way at the end of last year. The winner of the trophy was John Leonard with 40 points.
The Seniors championships were held on Monday and the winner was Martyn Gannon with nett 60, Mick Beaney was second with nett 61 and Alan Stokes was third with nett 62.
The winner of the Warren Bowl for the best gross score was won by Alan Stokes with 74.
On Saturday, June 17, a three-ball two-to-count stableford competition was held and the winners of division one were Kevin Cornwall, Alan Searle and Tom McGratton with 88 points. Martyn Letchford, Mark Bennett and Matt Parry were second with 83 points and Bradley Ausden, James Williams and Billy Searle were third with 82 points.
The ladies section played an individual stableford competition for the President’s Salver, which was won by Cherry James with 35 points. Frances Harbron was second with 34 points and Judith Ezard was third, also with 34 points.