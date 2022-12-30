Tavistock AFC’s FA Trophy run came to a heart-breaking conclusion in November as they were elminated by a late goal from National League South opponents Hungerford Town.
A barnstorming opening 10 minutes promised an entertaining game, and it certainly delivered.
Both goalkeepers had plenty on their plates in the first half, answered the questions asked of them with brilliant stops to ring in half-time goalless.
Hungerford made the breakthrough on 65 minutes when, from a cross, Dan Roberts headed home via a deflection.
Taiv drew level on 80 minutes as Liam Prynn fired a lush ball across for Iestyn Harris, who rifled home.
But disappointment struck as Ryan Jones finished a fine move beyond goalkeeper Borthwick in stoppage time.