Ten-man Argyle stay top with thrilling comeback win
FOOTBALL
Peninsula League East
Okehampton Argyle 2
Sidmouth Town 1
On a difficult surface, both teams served up some terrific football to keep the crowd entertained all through the match on Saturday, writes Charlie Bond.
The early exchanges were very even but from the 10th minute, Argyle served up a ten-minute spell of brilliant football and peppered the Sidmouth goal with shots.
However, despite some close calls and due to some good saves by the visiting keeper, Okehampton could not find the back of the net.
As so often happens in football, if you dominate but don’t score, then the opposition comes back and breaks through.
This Sidmouth did on 19 minutes when Argyle failed to deal with a Sidmouth corner cleanly and the ball fell to Ashley Small who fired home from ten yards.
The Okes ran into some injury trouble as the half progressed with both centre-backs having to leave the field, Harvey Newman with a head injury and just before half time, Tyler Dawe with a bad ankle injury.
Dom Harnell came on as a substitute for Newman about half way through the half and slotted in well.
As the interval approached, the visitors put together a fine move and shot which looked like a certain goal, but Okey keeper Aaron Dearing produced a brilliant save. Shortly afterwards, Tyler Dawe left the field injured to be replaced by Jamal Bokhammas.
In his first tackle, dispossessing a Sidmouth player and winning the ball, his momentum took him on through and he caught the Sidmouth player on the knee. The referee judged this a red card offence and Okey were down to ten men.
It has to be noted that the sporting Sidmouth player (who was able to continue) and their manager said that they didn’t think it deserved a red card, although the referee was probably going by the book and trying to protect players on the treacherous surface.
Argyle started the second half with a mountain to climb, one man down and a goal deficit against a very good side. However, the ten men took the game to Sidmouth and put them under intense pressure, playing for a long spell with only three at the back and constantly pushing forward. On 55 minutes, brilliant play in the Sidmouth half between Luke Alden and Luke Mortimore was finished off by Mortimore with a stunning 25 yard shot into the top corner of the net to level the game. Assistant manager Kevin Taylor, in charge of the Okes for the day, now managed his resources superbly to keep the pressure on Sidmouth. He substituted right back Denham Guild, who had played well throughout, with Ollie Snow, and pulled Jake Rowe back from midfield to centre back to go for a four-man defence again.
On 77 minutes, a lovely through ball set Morgan Reynolds free in the Sidmouth area where he was pulled down by the visiting keeper and a penalty was awarded.
Up stepped Jake Rowe to fire the ball into the corner of the net, the perfect spot kick. Again, Taylor managed his resources well replacing the injured Reynolds with Brad Ausden and also bringing on his fifth substitute Mitch Cisneros for some fresh legs for the ten men.
Okehampton were able to see out the remaining minutes comfortably and complete a tremendous comeback.
Man of the match was awarded to Aaron Dearing for a string of fine saves but the Argyle midfield deserves a special mention for all the hard work they put in, particularly captain Alex Gray who was outstanding throughout.
Next Saturday, the top two teams in the division meet at Simmons Park with Okehampton at home to Crediton United with a 2.15pm kick-off.
