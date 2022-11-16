Argyle started the second half with a mountain to climb, one man down and a goal deficit against a very good side. However, the ten men took the game to Sidmouth and put them under intense pressure, playing for a long spell with only three at the back and constantly pushing forward. On 55 minutes, brilliant play in the Sidmouth half between Luke Alden and Luke Mortimore was finished off by Mortimore with a stunning 25 yard shot into the top corner of the net to level the game. Assistant manager Kevin Taylor, in charge of the Okes for the day, now managed his resources superbly to keep the pressure on Sidmouth. He substituted right back Denham Guild, who had played well throughout, with Ollie Snow, and pulled Jake Rowe back from midfield to centre back to go for a four-man defence again.