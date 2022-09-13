Okehampton Running Club has its very own Summer Series comprising four fell races. The final one of the season is the Sourton Tor Fell Race. The race is a short and sharp traditional fell race and this year it was tackled by four junior and 12 senior ORCs under threatening skies. In the event the rain held off and the senior male course record was broken by just under a minute, Tom Perry returning to Bearslake where the race had started just 17 minutes and 52 seconds earlier. The home club runners had a great showing, with Arthur Lane (11.01) taking the U11 boys spot, Paul Crease (20.59) being the first V50 male to finish and Claire Watkins coming in as third lady (25.44).