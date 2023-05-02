HATHERLEIGH and Clyst St George have something in common going into their A Division curtain raiser on the Holsworthy Road ground… both of them are newcomers!
Hatherleigh are newly back in the A Division following relegation from the top flight while Clyst St George are newly promoted into the A Division as B Division champions.
It is custom and practice for the captains of relegated teams to target immediate promotion back from whence they came. Mark Lake, the Hatherleigh captain, is an exception.
Lake wants to bring Premier cricket back to the club, but hinted it might not happen this season.
‘Availability is going to be very hit and miss this year so we are just going out to enjoy our cricket and will see where we are with a handful of games to go,’ said Lake.
Kagiso Rapulan – Jonty to his team-mates – returns as Hatherleigh’s overseas player. He averaged nearly 60 with the bat last summer and weighed-in with 24 wickets as well.
l Bridestowe skipper Dan Fogerty fears selection issues may affect is side’s prospects in the B Division.
Charlie Nielson, who bats and bowls, has transferred in from Hatherleigh where Fogerty used to be a team-mate.
Also in the way in from Hatherleigh is Achilles Browne, although how often he plays remains to be seen.
Browne is on a sports scholarship in this country and when the term ends in June he is likely to fly back to the West Indies, where he is in the running for a place in the Under-19 World Cup squad.
Fogerty has been impressed by Callum Mallett’s bowling form during the pre-season phase and is looking forward to seeing him give opposing batsmen the hurry-up in conditions that should suit him…at least at home.
‘Callum has been chucking it down at some serious pace and we are expecting some hard decks at home early in the season as Bridestowe somehow managed to miss most the rain,’ said Fogerty.