Okehampton Flyers gymnasts Connie James and Mason Parker-Groves travelled to Birmingham in May for their second England DMT (double mini trampoline) training camp of the year with their coach, Vicki Pritchard, writes Peter Jones.
Both gymnasts worked very hard over the day on their new passes and also continued working on new skills they have been learning in their training sessions in Okehampton. This is Connie's first year in the England DMT (double mini trampoline) development squad following a successful 2023, with qualifications to three British and English Gymnastics finals – the South West Challenge Cup Final, the national Inter-Regional Challenge Cup Final, and the national English Championships.
She became South West DMT champion, came 5th at the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup, and also won gold at the English Championships in silver DMT. She also competed at the national British Gymnastics FIG qualifier, coming 28th. This is Mason's second year in the England development squad. In 2023, Mason came 5th in DMT in his first international competition in Sweden, and also attended a training camp with the England team in Portugal.
He qualified for the British Championships for the second year running, coming 4th in the qualifying round for DMT at the British Championships and finishing 6th overall. He also came 16th at the British Championships in trampoline. He qualified for the English Championships in DMT and trampoline (gold level), coming 6th and 15th respectively in the championship final. Both gymnasts are training hard for British Gymnastics national competitions this season. Okehampton Flyers has set up more sessions in gym and trampolining over the last few weeks, with many more opportunities for children to take part either recreationally or develop competitively if they would like to take that route.
