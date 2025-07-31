Today, Thursday, July 31, moderate rain sets the tone in Okehampton with temperatures near 21°C and lows about 11°C. Early mist evolves into spots of drizzle, then a glimpse of sunshine might appear by evening.
Tomorrow brings bright sunshine with temperatures about 18°C, dropping to near 9°C overnight. Early fog might greet the morning, but any lingering cloud quickly fades, making way for excellent visibility by midday.
Saturday remains bright with maximum temperatures near 21°C and early lows about 8°C. Skies should stay clear, offering a warm midday and minimal cloud cover.
Sunday sees patchy rain, with highs close to 20°C and lows near 11°C. Early fog might appear around sunrise, gradually giving way to drizzle by mid-morning. Showers could intensify briefly, so you may spot heavier clouds overhead, though some breaks of sun remain possible. Winds stay mild but could pick up slightly in the afternoon. The chance of rain remains significant, meaning unexpected bursts of wet weather could pass through. Evening conditions settle down, though scattered clouds remain.
Monday features patchy rain with maximum temperatures near 22°C and lows about 13°C. Gusts could become noticeable later in the day. Morning might offer a partly cloudy start; showers are likely to develop, potentially intensifying into the afternoon. Intervals of drier weather can emerge between bursts, ensuring brief brighter spells. Wind speeds may climb as evening approaches. Despite unsettled skies, mild temperatures keep the forecast cool yet occasionally damp. Late night drizzle might appear, though any heavy downpours remain sporadic.
