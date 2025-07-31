Sunday sees patchy rain, with highs close to 20°C and lows near 11°C. Early fog might appear around sunrise, gradually giving way to drizzle by mid-morning. Showers could intensify briefly, so you may spot heavier clouds overhead, though some breaks of sun remain possible. Winds stay mild but could pick up slightly in the afternoon. The chance of rain remains significant, meaning unexpected bursts of wet weather could pass through. Evening conditions settle down, though scattered clouds remain.