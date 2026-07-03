Friday morning dawns sunny over Okehampton and the surrounding countryside, with a gentle breeze carrying the warmth of the day. As the morning wears on, the temperature will rise to a high of around 23°C, feeling pleasant despite the gentle breeze. However, the sunny start will give way to rain expected later in the day, so it's a good idea to pack a light jacket or umbrella if you're planning to be out and about.
Through the afternoon, the rain will become more widespread, but the temperature will remain comfortable, near 23°C. It's a good idea to take precautions against the sun when you're outside, as the UV index is moderate. As the evening draws in, the rain will begin to clear, leaving a calm and peaceful night ahead.
As we look to the overnight period, the temperature will dip to a low of around 14°C, feeling cool after the warmth of the day. The skies will be mostly clear, with just a few clouds drifting across the moon. It's a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the stars if you're an early riser.
Overall, Friday is shaping up to be a day of two halves in Okehampton, with a sunny start giving way to rain later on. Make the most of the morning sunshine, and be prepared for the rain to move in as the day wears on.