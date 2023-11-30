The team at the Manor and Ashbury Resorts celebrated their success at the Devon Tourism Awards as the winners of the “Large Hotel of the Year” category.
Staff enjoyed a spectacular awards night celebrating local businesses and at which they won the bronze award for ‘Large Hotel of the Year’.
The hotel staff said: “We are overjoyed that our unwavering commitment to Devon tourism has been recognised and look forward to continuing to provide outstanding holidays for many years to come."
