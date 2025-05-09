Okehampton came together to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 8.
The event saw hundreds of people enjoy food stalls, live music and a vintage car display in Simmons Park.
Mayor Allenton Fisher said: “Okehampton has turned up for a fun day to remember VE Day. Even though it’s a long time ago we musn’t forget. They had six years living in blackouts. We’ve never had anything like that now and Okehampton always comes out to support VE Day, we’re very pleased with how today’s turned out.
“It’s also important to remember VE Day because we don’t want war because nobody wins. Nobody won in the Second World War, we stopped it but houses were ruined, families were ruined and we all lost parents and grandparents.”
The animal charity, Gables held dog competitions which saw pooches compete for prizes such as waggiest tail, prettiest girl and best tricks.
The overall champion was Loki who also won the most handsome boy.
Pauline Penna, representing the RBL stall, said: “We’ve got a raffle, a tombola and meeting people here today, There’s lots of ex-servicemen here today which we’ve met today. The events going really well today, it’s very well supported.”
The fire service and mountain rescue attended the event to show support for the 80th anniversary of VE day.
The bubble pixie and a Punch and Judy show entertained little ones throughout the evening as the sun shone down on attendees.
A Boeing Stearman biplane, Merlin Mk4 Commando and Auster AOP6 and AOP9 flew over eager crowds in the evening.
A Boeing Stearman was one of the main WW2 training aircraft used by the American air force. Being one of the first aircraft all trainee bomber and fighter pilots flew during elementary training.