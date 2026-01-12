The countdown has begun as entries officially open for the highly anticipated 2026 Food Drink Devon Awards.
Following the resounding success of last year’s event, the awards once again promise to celebrate the very best food and drink Devon has to offer, from artisan producers and innovative brands to much-loved cafés, pubs, restaurants, bars, takeaways and retailers.
Widely recognised as the gold standard for food and drink excellence in the county, the Food Drink Devon Awards shine a spotlight on the talent, passion and creativity that make Devon such a celebrated food and drink destination. Entries are open to both Food Drink Devon members and non-members, with applications closing on Monday 30th March. Winners will be revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony on Monday 5th October.
This year’s awards categories span the full breadth of Devon’s vibrant food and drink scene. Producer Awards include Food Product of the Year, Drink Product of the Year, Best New Food Product and Best New Drink Product, alongside the popular Devon Wine of the Year, celebrating wines grown, produced and bottled in the county.
The Retail Awards recognise excellence across Best Retailer, Best Online Retailer and the new Best Wholesaler/Distributor category. Hospitality Awards cover favourites such as Chef of the Year, Best Fine Dining Restaurant, Best Restaurant, Best Hotel Restaurant, Best Pub (food-led), Best Bar (wet-led), Best Café and Best Takeaway or Street Food as well as Best Training School and the Sustainability Pioneer Award. New for 2026 is the Best Casual Dining category.
The popular People’s Choice Award will also return. Voted for by the general public, the award will give people the chance to vote for their favourite hospitality venue.
Jack Pickering, board director of Food Drink Devon, comments on the awards: “For more than 14 years, the awards have celebrated the people and businesses that make Devon’s food and drink scene so special. We’re proud to champion those who are making a real impact both locally and beyond.”
Jack added: “Our 2025 awards received the highest number of entries to date, with a sell-out black-tie ceremony attended by 470 guests, a real demonstration of the strength and success of Devon’s food and drink industry.”
Every entrant has the chance to achieve bronze, silver, gold or platinum status. Judging for the awards is carried out by a panel of independent and unbiased experts including a number of celebrated names from the region.
It is conducted blind with all product labels obscured and hospitality and retail judging taking place anonymously. After a rigorous and considered judging process, all results are verified by an independent adjudicator, entrants then receive their full feedback report providing valuable and constructive information which entrants can use to help their business grow.
Food Drink Devon represents more than 370 producers, retailers, hospitality venues and related businesses across the county. With a strong focus on quality, sustainability and provenance, the organisation works to raise Devon’s culinary profile both nationally and internationally. Look out for the organisation’s distinctive green heart logo as a mark of trusted local excellence.
