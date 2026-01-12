ANOTHER car parked on a Crediton road had its wing mirror torn off just before the new year, it has emerged.
The Courier previously reported that four cars on Park Street had their wing mirrors vandalised or removed completely just after midnight on Tuesday, December 30.
Now, another reader has said that their sister’s car, parked on Belle Parade, was similarly damaged between Tuesday, December 30 and Thursday, January 1.
“We hadn’t reported it to the police as we didn’t know if it was an incident or if it was an accident,” they said.
“We ended up being quoted £1,200, and my sister was stuck here for several nights and couldn’t work. She’s from Southampton.”
They think it “could be linked” to the Park Street vandalism, which is believed to have taken place at around 12.10am on Tuesday, December 30.
CCTV footage shared with the Courier appears to show three youngsters heading towards the scene before “smashing” noises were heard coming from the direction of the vehicles.
The trio then reportedly continued up Park Street before turning either right towards Spruce Park or left towards Winswood.
“Beyond the cost of repairs, all owners have faced added travel expenses, inconvenience, and anxiety about parking their cars in the same area again,” said one of the victims.
Police are investigating the Park Street incident. If you saw what happened, know anything about it or have relevant dashcam or door camera footage, contact the force online or by telephoning 101 quoting crime reference 5025 033 2009.
Separately, the same reader who reported the Belle Parade incident said their “partner also parked on Belle Parade on Halloween night and loads of the cars [there] had been smashed up”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.