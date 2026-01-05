POLICE and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has announced she will no longer oversee Devon and Cornwall’s police force as a Conservative, but instead serve as an independent “without any political affiliations” for the rest of her term of office.
She was first elected to the role in 2016. Ms Hernandez has said she wants to “reassure” police officers, staff, volunteers and members of the public the priorities set out in the Police and Crime Plan will stay the same, and that she and her team will continue their work in “holding the police to account and fulfilling their statutory obligations”.
In November, the government announced police and crime commissioners will not be replaced when their current terms of office end in May 2028.
Further police reforms are expected to be announced in the coming weeks when the government is due to publish a white paper.
“I have decided to step away from party politics and become an independent,” said Ms Hernandez.
“I believe it will enable me to fight to secure the policing resources we have in Devon and Cornwall – 43 per cent of which is funded by all of us through our council tax.
“The imminent government white paper on policing worries me.
“Rushed timescales, work done in secret with little consultation, this feels like something being done *to* the police and the people, not being done with or for us.
“And the timing of the abolition of PCCs, again not planned, makes me anxious for our area.
“We cannot afford for party politics to get in the way of ensuring we all work together to get the best deal for the people of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.”
