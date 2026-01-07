Okehampton Police have announced they will conduct extra monitoring along lower Crediton Road after reports of vehicles driving the wrong way and ignoring diversion and No Entry signs.
The lower section of Crediton Road is usually one-way eastbound, but the direction of travel has been reversed for the next six weeks to manage traffic while roadworks are carried out on East Street. This has caused confusion among some drivers, with residents reporting that vehicles are still travelling in the usual direction.
Wales and West Utilities, which is carrying out the roadworks to replace gas pipes, has extended the length of the road block slightly to prevent vehicles entering Crediton Road from East Street.
Vehicles will no longer be able to access Mill Road directly from Crediton Road and will instead need to follow the diversion down Northfield Road, onto North Street, before turning left onto East Street to access Mill Road from the west.
Anyone travelling from the west to the east side of town will still need to use the planned diversion route along the B3260, onto the A386, then onto the A30, before rejoining the B3260.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.