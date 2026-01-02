A MID Devon football club suffered vandalism over the festive period.
Unknown offenders cut holes in brand new football nets at Morchard Bishop Football Club.
There is CCTV coverage at the playing fields in the village and this is being scrutinised to see if the offender or offenders can be identified.
The club has appealed for any information which could help to identify the culprit or culprits.
The club said: “This vandalism is ridiculous. We’re a small village club that has to do a lot of hard fundraising to be able to afford new things like goal nets for the club and times are hard enough as they are.
“Please do the decent thing and come forward before we look at taking this any further… or even if you have any information so we can contact the culprits.”
The club were Devon and Exeter Division 4 Champions in 24/25 and Division 6 Champions in 22/23.
