Devon hunts have been expressing their concerns at government plans to outlaw trail hunting whilst anti-hunting groups warmly welcome the move.
The change is part of the new Animal Welfare Strategy.
Fox hunting was banned by the Blair government under the Hunting Act 2004 that came into force in 2005 in England and Wales, but trail hunting, which involves an animal-based scent trail being laid to be followed by hunters on horseback and hounds, has been allowed.
The issue has been that hounds sometimes pick up the scent of a real fox and follow that instead.
Local hunts include Dart Vale, South Pool and Modbury Harriers, the Britannia Beagles, and the Dartmoor Hunt.
A spokesperson for the South Devon Hunt said: “The SDH has hunted trails two or three times a week for more than 20 years, happily coexisting with local people and visitors alike.
“Trail hunting brings people together, either mounted or on foot, to spend time with friends, and enjoy some fresh air in our beautiful landscape.
“It’s perfectly legal and no foxes are chased or killed by hounds.
“We’re one of more than 200 registered packs in England and Wales, strictly regulated by a governing body and operating with landowners’ permission.
“We have three full time employees, all under 25, and our kennels are home to their three young families.
“Our truly diverse membership makes a huge contribution to our rural community and economy.
“The proposed ban on trail hunting would do nothing positive for wildlife, but would put the future of our 80 hounds at risk.
“We have carefully bred these amazing working athletes for more than two centuries, and we take great pride in their welfare.
“The overwhelming majority of those calling to ban trail hunting have no real understanding of our way of life, many of them influenced by malicious misinformation on social media. The Government should listen to and work with the countryside, not trespassing vigilantes, keyboard warriors and conspiracy theorists looking to score cheap points against a legitimate activity which they wrongly perceive to be elitist and anachronistic.”
Roger Swane from the fox-hunting website Wildlife Guardian said:
“Despite convictions every year we believe (like many others) that more needs to be done and we welcome this proposed strengthening of the Hunting Act.
“Landowners and people from the rural community contact us weekly asking for advice on how to prevent hunts trespassing on their lands and disrupting their animals and wildlife.
“We would like to see greater protections for these people who currently have little support.
“In our opinion, the hunts have done this to themselves with their open defiance of the law.
“If they had switched to legal drag hunting or clean boot hunting further legislation would not be necessary.
“They have hidden behind loopholes such as “accidents during trail hunting”, “hunting for research” and "hunting rats and rabbits” for far too long.”
A Spokesperson for South Devon Hunt Saboteurs said: “As a group we know that unless there is a complete ban on hunting, as Scotland has, the evil sport will continue because the hunt groups will find any little loophole to carry on.”
The government will carry out a consultation on the issue.
