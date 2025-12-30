However, data gathered by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that almost one in five children starting primary school are not up to date with their vaccinations, leaving them vulnerable to serious diseases such as measles and polio. The agency says that there are also “too many” teenagers leaving school without receiving the vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV), which is linked to an increased chance of developing several cancers in both men and women. Health professionals are now urging parents to ensure their child is fully vaccinated.