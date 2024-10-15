THE A30 in Devon is currently closed between the A382 (Whiddon Down) and A377 (Alphington Junction, Exeter) due to a serious collision.
It is understood that a lorry and a car were involved in the collision at some time before 10.30pm on Tuesday, October 15.
Emergency services including Devon and Cornwall Police are in attendance.
National Highways contractors will be attending to assist with traffic management and clear-up works.
The Highways Agency suggest a Diversion Route:
• Leave the A30 at the Whiddon Down junction
• Follow the C50 through Cheriton Bishop
• Rejoin the A30 at the Woodleigh Junction.
It says that this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting: www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional X feed.
The National Highways 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.
Further updates as we have them.